Sod Poodles Snare Sunday Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - Amarillo produced five runs from the fifth through the sixth for a 6-3 win over Corpus Christi before 5,991 fans Sunday evening at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks, who played Sunday as the Corpus Christi Cumbias, finished the first half of play in the Texas League with a 33-36 record as the Sod Poodles secured a split of the six-game series with back-to-back wins.

CC was held to one run on three hits, including a Drew Gilbert third-inning home run, over the first eight frames on Sunday.

Chad Stevens, who homered Friday and Saturday, gave the Cumbias two-out life in the ninth with a two-run triple to the wall in center.

Stevens is hitting .360 with a double, two triples, three home runs and nine RBIs in his last seven assignments.

Rhett Kouba made the start for the Cumbias, allowing two runs on five hits in five innings. Kouba, who struck out four without issuing a walk, permitted just three baserunners over the first four frames.

Jonathan Sprinkle and Cole McDonald each pitched a scoreless inning of relief for CC.

