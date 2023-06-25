Redmond Hits 20th HR; 'Riders Close 1st Half with 9-6 Win

June 25, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Frisco, TX - The Frisco RoughRiders (31-37) tallied six runs in the 7th inning, coming from behind for the 9-6 win against the Springfield Cardinals (34-35) to close the 1st Half of the season on Sunday night at Riders Field. The 2nd Half starts this Wednesday when everyone goes back to 0-0 and the Cardinals take on the Travelers in Arkansas.

Decisions:

W - RHP Alex Speas (3-0)

L - RHP Ryan Shreve (0-2)

S - LHP Antoine Kelly (5)

Notables:

1B Chandler Redmond slugged his Double-A leading 20th home run of the year, tying the game, 2-2, with a two-run blast in the 4th... 2B Nick Dunn added a two-run single in the 5th, part of a three-hit day... C Pedro Pages and LF Irving Lopez powered back-to-back solo home runs in the 6th to make it 6-2... Frisco raced back with six runs in the 7th, including a go-ahead three-run shot from CF Evan Carter.

On Deck:

-Wednesday, June 28, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn @ ARK RHP Shawn Semple

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:20pm

Read More:

Chandler Redmond

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.