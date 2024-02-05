Sod Poodles Release Promo Schedule for 2024 Season

February 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX. - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, defending Texas League Champions, and Double-A affiliate of the National League Champions, the Arizona Diamondbacks, are excited to announce the Promotional Schedule for the 2024 season.

The Sod Poodles will begin the new season against the San Antonio Missions on Friday, April 5th, and will feature the first of 18 fireworks shows as well as a pair of giveaways over opening weekend to kickstart the loaded promo schedule. The entire 69-game home slate in downtown Amarillo includes 14 giveaways, 15 different specialty nights, and the return of the best alternate brand in all Minor League Baseball from a season ago, the Amarillo Calf Fries.

"I think our front office team has done an amazing job this year creating the best promotional schedule in the country for our amazing fans," says Sod Poodles President & General Manager, Tony Ensor. "This year's promotions pay tribute to the incredible players we had last year, celebrate our second Texas League Championship, and create a ton of fun and excitement for everyone this year at HODGETOWN. The promotions announced today are spectacular by themselves, but we have even more to come in '24, so stay tuned."

The first full week of Sod Poodles baseball at HODGETOWN takes place the third week of April. The series against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals) boasts the first of six Calf Fries Nights on Friday, April 19th. The can't-miss weekend will continue with another pair of giveaways, including the Replica Ring giveaway from the 2023 championship season on Saturday, April 20th, and a Golf Hat giveaway plus the first of two team autograph sessions on Sunday, April 21st.

Theme Nights will once again be a prevalent part of the promo schedule in 2024 for the Sod Poodles. Star Wars Night at the ballpark takes place on May the 4th with the team wearing and auctioning off the specialty jerseys immediately after the conclusion of the game. A fan favorite from 2023 will return as the Sod Poodles will once again host Dino Night featuring Ed's Dinosaurs Live on Saturday, June 22nd. Other favorites like Christmas in July, Pirates & Princess Night, Marvel Night, and Skyfest all return along with the exciting addition of Margaritaville Night. This season will also see the return of The Workplace Night, this year featuring Kate Flannery who played Meredith Palmer on NBC's The Office.

Of the 14 fan giveaways planned for the season, Amarillo will help commemorate multiple former Soddies in bobblehead form, including Amarillo's single-season RBI leader, A.J. Vukovich. Playing the entirety of the 2023 season in Amarillo, Vukovich etched his name in Sod Poodles' history in many offensive categories. Another former Sod Poodle to be immortalized in bobblehead form will be Jordan Lawlar. After playing in 89 games for Amarillo last season, the Carrollton, TX native made his MLB debut with the D-backs on September 7, 2023, and will have his Sod Poodles Bobblehead Night on Sunday, July 28th against the Wichita Wind Surge. A third bobblehead will be announced to the public in the coming weeks. The Sod Poodles will offer fans seven wearable giveaways to go along with five exclusive collectibles throughout the year. This year's giveaways include a clear plastic bag and magnet schedule during opening weekend to get fans ready for their summer at HODGETOWN.

Amarillo will wear eight (8) specialty jerseys throughout the season including jerseys for Star Wars Night, Route 66 Night, Dino Night, Independence Day Celebration, Margaritaville, Christmas in July, Marvel Night, and Skyfest Spooktacular. All eight of these jerseys will be auctioned off benefiting local non-profits on the night they are worn either in-person or online. The club will also don a special jersey to celebrate last year's championship which will be worn on the night of the Replica Ring Giveaway and Championship Night that includes a Replica Championship Jersey Giveaway in May.

Versatile western performer Loop Rawlins returns to HODGETOWN with his trick roping, whip cracking, and gun spinning act to captivate the fans on Saturday, May 18th. More in '24 is the theme for Sod Poodles baseball this summer and other exciting promotional items and theme nights will be added throughout the season to ensure the 2024 promotional schedule is one of the most exciting summers of Sod Poodles baseball to date.

Single-game tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale to the public tomorrow, February 6th at 10 a.m. Along with single-game tickets for the upcoming season, the Sod Poodles are excited to offer fans the Soddies Summer Fun Plan. With three different 18-game options, fans can secure their tickets to some of the most exciting promotional nights of the summer and is the most affordable season ticket plan for the 2024 season.

Fans are encouraged to follow the team on social media for the most up-to-date news on the upcoming season and promotions as well as all HODGETOWN events. You can find the team on all social media channels @sodpoodles. For questions and more information, call (806) 803-9547 or email info@sodpoodles.com. To view the complete Sod Poodles 2024 Schedule with game times included, click HERE.

A summary of the 2024 promotional schedule is listed below (all dates are subject to change):

DAILY PROMOTIONS:

- Taco Tuesday / Copa de la Diversión (10 total dates of $3 tacos)

- Wiener Wednesday (10 total dates featuring $1 Hot Dogs)

- Thirsty Thursday© (10 total dates featuring discounted beers and fountain drinks)

- Friday Night Fireworks (12 total dates)

- Hometown Hero Sunday (12 total dates featuring 50% off tickets for Military and First Responders)

18 FIREWORKS SHOWS including:

- Opening Night - April 5

- Independence Day Celebration - July 3

- Five (5) Special Theme Night Shows - Star Wars Night (May 4), Margaritaville Night (July 20), Pirates & Princess Night (August 10), Marvel Night (August 31), and Skyfest Spooktacular (September 14).

FAN GIVEAWAYS including:

- Magnet schedule (April 6)

- Clear plastic bag (April 7)

- Replica Ring (April 20)

- Golf Hat (April 21)

- Replica Championship Jersey (May 19)

- Mystery Bobblehead* (June 9)

- Soddies to the Show T-Shirt (June 23)

- Hawaiian Shirt (July 20)

- Jordan Lawlar Bobblehead (July 28)

- Seth Beer-Stein (August 8)

- A.J. Vukovich Bobblehead (August 11)

- Reversible Bucket Hat (August 25)

- Calf Fries Socks (September 1)

- Jersey Hoodie (September 15)

SPECIALTY & THEME NIGHTS:

- Oatly Malmo Oat Milkers Night (April 16)

- Bark in the Park (April 20)

- Star Wars Night (May 4)

- Cinco De Mayo (May 5)

- STEAM Day (May 14 - Only weekday afternoon game)

- Championship Night (May 19)

- Route 66 Night (June 8)

- Dino Night (June 22)

- Independence Day Celebration (July 3)

- Margaritaville Night (June 20)

- Christmas In July (July 26)

- The Workplace Night with Kate Flannery (July 27)

- Pirates & Princess Night (August 10)

- Marvel Night (August 31)

- Skyfest Spooktacular (September 14)

*TBA later

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.