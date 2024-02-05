RockHounds Announce Headliner for Christian Concert

The RockHounds are proud to announce the headliner for their annual Christian Concert, set for May 18th at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Nashville superstar Anne Wilson makes her way to Midland for a grand night of worship. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 12th. Sponsorships and tables are available now, and can be requested here. This event is presented by Diamondback Energy and benefits the FCA of the Permian Basin.

One of Nashville's most inspiring young trailblazers, Anne Wilson is a true "rebel" in modern music. The Lexington, Ky. native, known for her transcendent vocal and down-to-earth storytelling, recently released REBEL (The Beginning), a three-pack of songs fusing the heart of Contemporary Christian Music with the sound of Country,

Taking the music world by storm, Wilson delivered her first public performance at 15, singing "What a Beautiful Name" at her brother's funeral in a moving expression of faith which soon went viral. A few short years later, her 2021 debut single "My Jesus" became a PLATINUM-certified single and hit No.1 on Billboard's Christian Airplay chart. Since then, she has tallied more than 730M global streams, made her Grand Ole Opry debut and scored a GRAMMY nomination for her 2022 debut album My Jesus.

She continues to thrill live audiences, performing over 250 shows in the first two years of her career, and is currently on her entirely sold-out headlining My Jesus Tour. There's much more to come from this modern musical revolution, who approaches her craft with a purpose and conviction that sets her apart.

"I am who I am," she says. "I'm Anne Wilson. I love God and that's my everything, but I love Country music, too, and I can have a beautiful mix of both."

For more information on the event, please call our office at 432-520-2255.

