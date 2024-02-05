Drillers to Host Job Fair Tomorrow, February 6 at ONEOK Field
February 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release
The time has finally arrived! Tomorrow, the Drillers will be hosting their annual job fair at ONEOK Field from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Spend the summer under baseball skies, earning some extra money with the Tulsa Drillers crew. A variety of Game Day positions are available, and on-site interviews will be conducted to fill all job openings.
Attendees are encouraged to fill out the online Gameday Application prior to attending the Job Fair. Available positions include:
Parking Attendants
Ushers
Ticket Takers
Ticket Sellers
Merchandisers
Promo Team Members
Suite & Hospitality Ambassadors
Hornby's Hangout Attendants
Bartenders
Deck Runners
In-seat Runners
Cashiers
Cooks
Warehouse Workers
Utility Crew
Camera Ops
Game Day Interns (Promotions, Merchandise, Marketing & Creative Teams)
Please enter through the Executive Office / Delta Dental Suite Level Entrance at ONEOK Field on Elgin Avenue. Free parking is available in the Drillers gated lot, just north of the stadium on Elgin Avenue. All new employees will earn a minimum of $11.25 per hour and are eligible to work most all Drillers games and other special events at ONEOK Field, beginning in March.
We'll see you at the ballpark at 4:00 pm tomorrow!
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from February 5, 2024
- Drillers to Host Job Fair Tomorrow, February 6 at ONEOK Field - Tulsa Drillers
- Sod Poodles Release Promo Schedule for 2024 Season - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- RockHounds Announce Headliner for Christian Concert - Midland RockHounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Drillers Stories
- Drillers to Host Job Fair Tomorrow, February 6 at ONEOK Field
- Drillers to Host Job Fair Tuesday, February 6 at ONEOK Field
- Hennessey Beats Cancer, Set for 2024 Return with the Drillers
- 2023 Winter Meetings Charity Auction to Support Stand up to Cancer
- New Sod Being Installed at ONEOK Field Wednesday Afternoon