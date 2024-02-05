Drillers to Host Job Fair Tomorrow, February 6 at ONEOK Field

The time has finally arrived! Tomorrow, the Drillers will be hosting their annual job fair at ONEOK Field from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Spend the summer under baseball skies, earning some extra money with the Tulsa Drillers crew. A variety of Game Day positions are available, and on-site interviews will be conducted to fill all job openings.

Attendees are encouraged to fill out the online Gameday Application prior to attending the Job Fair. Available positions include:

Parking Attendants

Ushers

Ticket Takers

Ticket Sellers

Merchandisers

Promo Team Members

Suite & Hospitality Ambassadors

Hornby's Hangout Attendants

Bartenders

Deck Runners

In-seat Runners

Cashiers

Cooks

Warehouse Workers

Utility Crew

Camera Ops

Game Day Interns (Promotions, Merchandise, Marketing & Creative Teams)

Please enter through the Executive Office / Delta Dental Suite Level Entrance at ONEOK Field on Elgin Avenue. Free parking is available in the Drillers gated lot, just north of the stadium on Elgin Avenue. All new employees will earn a minimum of $11.25 per hour and are eligible to work most all Drillers games and other special events at ONEOK Field, beginning in March.

We'll see you at the ballpark at 4:00 pm tomorrow!

