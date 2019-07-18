Sod Poodles Rally Back from Six-Run Deficit, Fall Late to Cardinals in 10-9 Hit Parade

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles rallied back from a six-run deficit Thursday night at HODGETOWN in front of another sellout crowd of over 6,400, tying the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. After Zach Kirtley broke the tie with a solo home run in the top of the ninth, the Sod Poodles rallied in the bottom of the ninth but fell short after Owen Miller came within a foot of a game-winner with a deep fly at the right-field wall. The two teams combined for 26 hits and 19 runs on the night.

One and two batters Taylor Kohlwey and Ivan Castillo highlighted to Sod Poodles offensively with their three-hit nights while Castillo added three RBI with a double and home run.

Springfield jumped out to the early 1-0 advantage in the first inning for a second consecutive night. Dylan Carlson led the game off with a double while Irving Lopez walked behind him. Yariel Gonzalez then lined a shot which ricocheted off of starter Bolaños and redirected to Hudson Potts at second base to turn and complete a double play, advancing Carlson to third. Brian O'Keefe added a two-out single to right field to plate the first run.

In the third, the Cardinals added on four runs on five hits to jump out to a 5-0 advantage. After a strikeout by Carlson to start the half, they knocked two singles and three doubles before ending the damage on a deep flyout to centerfield.

The Sod Poodles rallied in the bottom half with two outs when Kohlwey and Castillo went for extra-base hits on a triple and double respectively to bring the score to 5-2.

The Cardinals continued their scoring rhythm into the fourth inning when they plated three more to take an 8-2 lead courtesy of Gonzalez's three-run home run to plate Carlson and Lopez who walked and singled respectively.

The Sod Poodles added one back in the bottom of the fourth with Hudson Potts' 10th home run of the season to make it a five-run deficit at 8-3.

In the fifth, Springfield came right back with a run sparked by Scott Hurst's one-out double to plate Toerner and make it a 9-3 lead. But, in the bottom of the half, the Sod Poodles ran with a quick rally, crossing two runs thanks to a towering home run to right field by Castillo to cut the lead to 9-5.

Amarillo tightened things up in the bottom of the seventh when they brought the game within a run after rallying for three more runs. Buddy Reed sparked the frame with a leadoff double and scored right away after Peter Van Gansen singled up the middle. Then, with the bases loaded after a single by Kohlwey and walk to Castillo, Edward Olivares grounded into a double play to plate one. Miller finished the rally with a two-out ground-rule double to make it a 9-8 contest.

In the eighth, pinch-hitter Luis Torrens entered the ballgame in the pitcher's spot, and on a 1-1 pitch, he belted a solo shot to deep left-center field to tie the game at 9-9.

In the top of the ninth, Kirtley swung at the first pitch delivered to him and sent it over the left-field wall to quickly give the Cardinals back the lead at 10-9.

In the bottom half, Castillo represented Amarillo's tying run on his one-out single. Following a groundout by Olivares to put Castillo into scoring position, Miller skied a deep fly to the right-field wall, but came just short as it fell into the glove of Toerner's glove to end the game.

Ronald Bolaños made his seventh start for Amarillo, allowing eight runs on nine hits over four innings of work with six strikeouts. Carlos Belen made his Double-A debut and tossed two innings of one-run, three-hit ball.

Righty Dauris Valdez was locked in with two hitless, scoreless innings with three strikeouts while Evan Miller allowed the go-ahead run in the ninth with one inning of work.

The Sod Poodles begin a series tomorrow with the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, at HODGETOWN with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

NOTES:

Tomorrow's Preview: The Sod Poodles begin a four-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals Friday at HODGETOWN. Mackenzie Gore will make his second start with the Soddies as he goes up against fellow lefty JC Cloney.

Triples For All: Taylor Kohlwey and Edward Olivares both roped their first Double-A triples this season Thursday night against the Cardinals. Kohlwey recorded two triples with High-A Lake Elsinore before being promoted to Amarillo and four triples last season with Double-A San Antonio. Olivares recorded a career-high ten triples last season with Lake Elsinore.

Pinch Hit Dinger: Luis Torrens blasted a pinch-hit solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday and at the time tied the ballgame up at 9-9. This was the second pinch-hit home run of the season for the Sod Poodles as Peter Van Gansen hit a solo home run in the eighth inning on June 20th at Tulsa.

15 Game Hit-Streak: Ivan Castillo, who ranks 1st in Double-A with a .337 batting average is currently riding a 15-game hit streak. Castillo is batting .343 (22-for-59) with 13 RBI, six runs, two home runs, six doubles, and three walks during the 15-game stretch. Castillo's 15 game hit streak is tied for the second-longest this season in the Texas League and is a new franchise high for the Soddies.

Potts For President: Since being activated on June 30th from the injured list, Hudson Potts has gotten off to a solid second half. In 15 games since being taken off of the injured list, he has collected four multi-hit games and has totaled four doubles and five home runs with 15 RBI. On July 14 in Frisco, he collected his third three-hit game of 2019 and first since May.

Sellout Streak: Following Thursday's game of 6,449 fans at HODGETOWN, the Sod Poodles have hosted 15 straight sellouts and 25 overall so far during the 2019 season in 45 home games.

Straight Gas: Sod Poodles reliever Dauris Valdez was brilliant Thursday night against Springfield as he tossed two scoreless innings where he struck out three Cardinal batters. Nine of Valdez's 27 pitches hit 100 plus miles per hour with two of those nine pitches topping out at 101 miles per hour. This is the second straight appearance that Valdez has went two scoreless innings with the last coming on July 13th at Frisco.

Win Streak Snapped: After tying for a season-high five straight wins Tuesday night, the Cardinals ended it on Wednesday with their 5-2 win. The Soddies first five-game win streak came between May 22nd and May 26th when they defeated the Hooks in their series finale then swept the RockHounds in four straight games.

Baez Rollin: Reliever Michel Baez recorded another stellar outing Wednesday night with two hitless innings. In eight and two-thirds innings tossed this month, he has only allowed one run, four hits and struck out nine.

That Just Happened: In the seventh inning of Tuesday night's ballgame, Kyle Overstreet hit an inside-the-park grand slam. The grand slam was the first in franchise history and Overstreet's second career grand slam. Overstreet's last grand slam was of the walk-off verity coming on May 5th, 2018 against the Corpus Christi Hooks to complete a five-run ninth-inning comeback victory.

Career Milestone: Hudson Potts surpassed 200 career RBI Tuesday night against the Springfield Cardinals. In the second inning, Potts belted a two-run home run to place him at 200 career RBI. Then in the third inning, Potts hit an RBI doubled to place Potts at 201 career RBI.

Miller Time: Owen Miller crushed his ninth home run against the Cardinals Tuesday night. Miller sits tied for fourth with Hudson Potts with nine long balls. Miller's last home run came on June 21st at Tulsa.

Saving The Day: J.C. Cosme earned his second Double-A save Tuesday against Springfield. In High-A with Lake Elsinore this season, Cosme recorded one save in one opportunity.

Reed Belts From Both Sides: Buddy Reed became the first Sod Poodle ever to hit home runs from both sides of the plate in one game on July 14 in Frisco. His first home run in the contest from the left side, belting a solo shot to right field in the third inning. His second home run came in the eighth inning from the right side of the plate.

SWEEP: The Sod Poodles marked their second sweep of the season with four straight wins over the Frisco RoughRiders on the road. The team's first sweep of the season came in late May when the Sod Poodles swept the Midland RockHounds in four games at HODGETOWN.

Gore's Debut: LHP MacKenzie Gore made his Double-A debut on Saturday night in Frisco, as Amarillo cruised to a 9-0 win. Gore, ranked as the #3 prospect in baseball according to MLB.com, pitched 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four hitters. He recorded the win in his Texas League debut. Gore, 20, who was drafted in the first round (3rd overall) of the 2017 MLB draft out of Whiteville High School in North Carolina, started the 2019 season with High-A Lake Elsinore. Over 15 starts this season, he held an impressive 7-1 record with a 1.02 ERA over 79.1 innings pitched. He allowed just 36 hits, nine earned runs and 20 walks with 110 strikeouts and holds a Minor League career record of 9-7 over 38 game starts with a 2.34 ERA. The southpaw was one of three Padres farmhands selected to participate in the 2019 MLB Futures Game and was a California League Mid-Season All-Star with two "Pitcher of the Week" bouts in April and May while with the Storm.

Starting Right: The Sod Poodles put together productive first innings in each of the three wins last week in Frisco. On Saturday night, Luis Torrens smashed a three-run homer to right field in the first inning as Amarillo cruised to a 9-0 win. On Friday night, Amarillo scored three in the opening frame. Ivan Castillo set the tone early in Thursday's win with a two-run homer in the first. In the finale, although the Soddies didn't score in the first, they did score one in the second and third innings.

Shut 'Em Out: Amarillo's 9-0 victory against Frisco on Saturday night marked the fourth time this season that the Soddies have shutout an opponent.

We Like This Place: The Sod Poodles are 11-6 against the Frisco RoughRiders this season and have played very well in Frisco, so far going 8-2 this season at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.

