AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles released today the details of its 2021 "Launch-A-Ball" program presented by KTBlack Services to benefit local non-profit organizations by providing 50% of the nightly jackpot to the organization with the other half going to the winner.

"KTBlack is proud to sponsor Launch-A-Ball again this year at HODGETOWN," said Allie Morales, KTBlack Marketing Project Manager". "It's a fun way for our fans to get involved in supporting local non-profits."

Launch-A-Ball is a great way for area non-profit groups (schools, churches, etc.) to raise money during a Sod Poodles home game. Each game, one organization receives numbered tennis balls to sell (3 balls for $5) from a table on the concourse. Groups can also walk around the ballpark and sell them in the stands and at the Suite Level. The non-profit group receives 50% of gross sales for their night.

Each organization also receives in-park recognition via live public address announcements on their night and can display promotional materials at their table to promote their cause.

Fans who purchase from Launch-A-Ball groups will have the opportunity to toss their numbered tennis ball(s) into targets in left-field after the game for a chance to win the grand prize of 50% of the nightly jackpot or a prize from one of many local businesses partnered with the Sod Poodles.

For more information or to get involved with Launch-A-Ball during the Sod Poodles 2021 season, organizations can email SierraT@SodPoodles.com.

The Sod Poodles host their 2021 home opener at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, May 18 against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics Double-A affiliate). First pitch for the 2021 home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

For the most up-to-date news on the Sod Poodles along with detailed information on promotions, follow the team on social media @sodpoodles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For questions and more information, call 806-803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com.

