May Tickets on Sale Now

The Cardinals are excited to return to Hammons Field, and we can't wait to have you back with us! Individual Game Tickets to select May home games are now available at www.springfieldcardinals.com/tickets.

Tickets for May home games are limited and subject to availability due to current Health and Safety Seating Capacity Restrictions.

If you're planning on attending a Cardinals game, please familiarize yourself with the stadium's Pod Seating requirements due to current Health and Safety Capacity Restrictions and other protocols from the local, national and Major League Baseball levels.

- We are currently only able to seat fans in Pods of 1-4 people. Limited exceptions of 5-6 may be available in small amounts.

- Pods will be socially distanced with empty rows in front and behind, and six feet in between pods in the same row.

- Fans may not move seats or sit with different pods during the game.

- Even within your pod, Major League Baseball's in-stadium masking requirements for all fans 2-and-up will still apply and be enforced by Cardinals staff.

- General Admission tickets will only be sold in pairs (2, 4, or 6).

For the full Play It Safe: Health & Safety Protocols, please visit www.springfieldcardinals.com/safety.

Individual Game Tickets for May games can be purchased at www.springfieldcardinals.com/tickets, over the phone at 417-863-0395, or at the Springfield Cardinals Gate 1 Box Office.

This year, all Cardinals tickets will be digital. Following your purchase, your Digital Tickets will be delivered to your online My Cardinals Tickets account that can be accessed through www.springfieldcardinals.com. For instructions and tips about accessing your Digital Tickets and your My Cardinals Tickets account, visit www.springfieldcardinals.com/digital.

