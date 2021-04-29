Royals Top Prospect Bobby Witt, Jr. Headlines the Naturals 2021 Roster

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Kansas City Royals have announced the 2021 Spring Training breaking rosters for all of their minor league affiliates and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' preliminary roster of 26 players features 20-year-old infielder Bobby Witt, Jr., the Royals top ranked prospect and one of the top 10 prospects in all of Minor League Baseball according to multiple services. The official Opening Night roster will be finalized prior to the road opener against the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday, May 4th.

The Naturals breaking roster announced today - Thursday, April 29th - features seven (7) of the Royals top 30 prospects according to Baseball America, in addition to Bobby Witt, Jr. (No. 1), including RHP Jonathan Bowlan (No. 10), RHP Alec Marsh (No. 12), INF Nick Pratto (No. 13), C MJ Melendez (No. 16), RHP Jonathan Heasley (No. 21), RHP Yefri Del Rosario (No. 27), and OF Brewer Hicklen (No. 30).

Infielders

Joining Witt, Jr. in the infield for the Naturals will be right-handed hitters Dennicher Carrasco and Angelo Castellano, a Natural in 2019, as well as left-handed hitters Nick Pratto, the former 14th overall selection by the Royals in the 2017 Major League Draft, and Brhet Bewley and Clay Dungan.

Catchers

The catching position will feature a couple of former Naturals in right-handed hitters Nathan Esposito and Freddy Fermin as well as the aforementioned MJ Melendez, a left-handed hitter who was selected by Kansas City in the 2nd round of the 2017 Major League Draft.

Outfielders

The outfield includes a couple of players familiar with Arvest Ballpark in right-handed hitters Dairon Blanco and Travis Jones as well as newcomers Brewer Hicklen, a right-handed hitter, and Rudy Martin, a left-handed hitter.

Pitchers

The preliminary roster features 13 pitchers, which includes 10 right-handed pitchers and three (3) left-handed pitchers. The pitching staff features righties Jonathan Bowlan, Dylan Coleman, Yefri Del Rosario, Peyton Gray, Jonathan Heasley, Alec Marsh, Andres Nunez, Carlos Sanabria, Collin Snider, and Stephen Woods, Jr. joining left-handers Derrick Adams, Josh Dye, and Marcelo Martinez. The pitching staff is full of fresh faces as none of the pitchers have made an appearance for the Naturals prior to this season.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, May 11th at 7:05 p.m. when they play host to the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers) for the 2021 home opener.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. They play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including ticket options, promotions, groups, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

