Sod Poodles Offering Special Delivery with Valentine's Day Gift Package

January 21, 2021 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles released today an exciting and unique gift option for that special someone for Valentine's Day - the Soddies Sweetheart Valentine's Day gift package. Adult and youth packages are available for purchase.

The Soddies Sweetheart Adult gift package includes two (2) vouchers to be redeemed for seats to a Sod Poodles game (excluding Opening Day and July 4), one (1) special-themed hat, one (1) Bundtlet tower, courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a surprise, socially-distanced delivery from team mascot, RUCKUS. There are three (3) Women's package options and three (3) Men's package options available. The Adult package cost is $65 (up to $81 value).

The Soddies Sweetheart Youth gift package includes one (1) youth special-themed hat, one (1) foam finger, one (1) mini wooden bat, one (1) bat pen, one (1) bat keychain, one (1) 17-piece sticker sheet, and one (1) Bundtlet cake, courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes. Each Youth package cost is $35 ($50 value). There is a Boy and a Girl option for the Youth packages. A socially-distanced Ruckus delivery experience for the Youth package is available as well for an additional $20 per delivery address.

Following an order of a Valentine's Day gift package, a Sod Poodles team member will reach out to organize the date, time, and location of delivery. Deliveries scheduled for specific times may be delayed due to the locations and number of deliveries. Times are taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

Personal package deliveries to that special someone's home or office by RUCKUS will be on Saturday, February 13 (delivery of packages are limited to Amarillo and Canyon city limits).

A very limited quantity of Soddies Sweetheart packages is available for purchase now and will be sold through Thursday, February 11 or while supplies last.

For more information on the Soddies Sweetheart Valentine's Day gift package, please call the Sod Poodles Hot Corner Store at 806-803-7765 or email giftshop@sodpoodles.com.

