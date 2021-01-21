Drillers Game to Air on RSU-TV

January 21, 2021 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







A number of Tulsa Drillers home games during the upcoming 2021 baseball season will be available on television, reaching over one million individuals in Northeast Oklahoma and its surrounding areas. The Drillers and RSU-TV announced a deal today that will have approximately 20-25 games being televised live from ONEOK Field. The games will air primarily on RSU-TV's main station, Channel 35.

The Drillers 2021 regular season schedule has yet to be released, but the broadcast schedule on RSU-TV is expected to include all Friday and Saturday home games.

The RSU stations are widely available throughout Northeast Oklahoma either over the air (Channels 35.1 & 35.2), on Cox Communications (Channels 86 & 87), on DirecTV or on Dish Network. RSU stations are viewable in 22 Oklahoma counties as well as in parts of Northwest Arkansas and Southeast Kansas.

Drillers broadcaster Dennis Higgins will provide the commentary for the telecasts through a simulcast of the radio broadcasts.

"Our partnership with RSU-TV offers us a tremendous opportunity to bring Drillers Baseball to a larger audience this season," said Drillers General Manager Mike Melega.

"The ability to watch future major league players like Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager and Walker Buehler represent the city of Tulsa is a great source of pride for the Drillers and our fans. Now, thanks to our partnership with RSU-TV, when fans cannot make it to the games in person, we can bring the action into their living rooms."

The schedule of games on RSU-TV will mark the first time in nearly 20 years that Drillers games will be televised. The 2002 season was the last time games were telecast when ten games appeared in the Tulsa market.

"This is a great opportunity for RSU-TV," said RSU-TV General Manager Royal Aills. "We are all about community engagement for all of Northeastern Oklahoma, and we support the Drillers because they are engaged in the Tulsa community."

"Pro baseball has been an integral part of this area since 1905. RSU TV is happy to continue the promotion of a great sport in a great community. Let's Gooooo Tulsa!"

Companies interested in supporting Drillers Baseball on RSU-TV can contact Jason George of the Drillers at (918)574-8303.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.