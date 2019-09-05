Sod Poodles Jersey Auction Tonight to Benefit Midland-Odessa Families and Victims

September 5, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - There will be a post-game jersey auction of the team's blue "Soddies" jerseys following tonight's Sod Poodles playoff game to benefit the families and victims involved in the recent and tragic Midland-Odessa shooting. The jerseys will include a "West Texas Strong" patch on the sleeve. These jerseys will be signed and available for winning bidders following the conclusion of the postseason. Jerseys will also be available on the team's partner auction mobile application, LiveSource, until Sunday at 10 p.m. CT. All proceeds will be given directly to the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. The funds will help support medical bills and funeral costs for families and victims.

WHO: Amarillo Sod Poodles

WHAT: Live Jersey Auction, featuring 13 select Sod Poodles jerseys, to benefit the victims and families involved in the recent and tragic Midland-Odessa shooting as well as mobile auction via LiveSource mobile application (until Sunday @ 10 p.m. CT)

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 following the conclusion of the playoff game

WHERE: HODGETOWN - Fairly Group Club Level - 715 S. Buchanan St., Amarillo, TX 79101

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.