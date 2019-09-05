Sod Poodles Jersey Auction Tonight to Benefit Midland-Odessa Families and Victims
September 5, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
AMARILLO, Texas - There will be a post-game jersey auction of the team's blue "Soddies" jerseys following tonight's Sod Poodles playoff game to benefit the families and victims involved in the recent and tragic Midland-Odessa shooting. The jerseys will include a "West Texas Strong" patch on the sleeve. These jerseys will be signed and available for winning bidders following the conclusion of the postseason. Jerseys will also be available on the team's partner auction mobile application, LiveSource, until Sunday at 10 p.m. CT. All proceeds will be given directly to the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. The funds will help support medical bills and funeral costs for families and victims.
WHO: Amarillo Sod Poodles
WHAT: Live Jersey Auction, featuring 13 select Sod Poodles jerseys, to benefit the victims and families involved in the recent and tragic Midland-Odessa shooting as well as mobile auction via LiveSource mobile application (until Sunday @ 10 p.m. CT)
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 following the conclusion of the playoff game
WHERE: HODGETOWN - Fairly Group Club Level - 715 S. Buchanan St., Amarillo, TX 79101
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 5, 2019
- Sod Poodles Jersey Auction Tonight to Benefit Midland-Odessa Families and Victims - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Five-Run Third Inning Leads Hounds to Game One Win - Midland RockHounds
- Travs Stun Drillers with Late Rally in Game 1 - Arkansas Travelers
- Error Costly for Drillers in Playoff Opener - Tulsa Drillers
- Sod Poodles Eleven Hits Not Enough in 8-3 Game One Loss to RockHounds - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Amarillo Sod Poodles Stories
- Sod Poodles Jersey Auction Tonight to Benefit Midland-Odessa Families and Victims
- Sod Poodles Eleven Hits Not Enough in 8-3 Game One Loss to RockHounds
- Amarillo Sod Poodles Secure 2019 Texas League Specialty Awards
- Sod Poodles Prevail over Travelers in Regular-Season Finale
- Sod Poodles Fall in 10-7 Heartbreaker to Travelers