Five-Run Third Inning Leads Hounds to Game One Win

September 5, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





A five-run third inning was the difference as the RockHounds defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 8-3, in Game One of the Texas League South Division Championship Series Wednesday night at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas.

The 'Hounds scored their first two runs without benefit of a hit, with a pair of walks and two runs scoring on (what was ruled) a wild pitch (Collin Theroux scored from third base and Mickey McDonald from second). After Nate Mondou drew a walk, Taylor Motter sent a two-run home run over the left field wall for a 4-0 lead. Tyler Ramirez and Edwin Diaz rekindled the rally with back-to-back singles and Greg Deichmann drilled an RBI double into the right field corner to cap the inning.

Mondou's two-run home run in the fourth pushed the lead to 7-0 and Matt Milburn limited Amarillo to three runs over seven innings for the win. The Sod Poodles out-hit the 'Hounds, 11-6, but Amarillo pitching walked 11 batters and hit one batter.

The Texas League South Division Championship Series

Kyle Friedrichs gets the Game 2 start for the RockHounds (Amarillo's starter will not be publicly announced until Thursday afternoon). Kyle finished the regular season 6-7, with a 3.43 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and a .281 opponent average. He ranked third among qualifying Texas League pitchers in ERA, fifth in WHIP and 10th in opponent average.

Games 3, 4 and 5 (as needed) will be at Security Bank Ballpark Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (7:00 p.m.) and Sunday (2:00 p.m.)

Notable

In Game 1 of the North Division Championship Series, the Arkansas Travelers edged the Tulsa Drillers, 2-1, at North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Including Wednesday night's division series opener, the RockHounds have won 12-of-their-last-14 games and 15-of-their-last-19.

Texas League South Division Championship Series / Game 2

Thursday, September 5 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

Hodgetown Amarillo, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

- RockHounds lead the series, 1-0

- Radio: Airtime 7:00 with Bob Hards

Thursday's game will air on KFZX (102.1-FM) / Classic Rock 102 (High School Football on KCRS)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.