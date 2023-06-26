Sod Poodles Announce Donation for Panhandle Relief Efforts

June 26, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Amarillo, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are proud to announce that $38,007 was raised from the June 17th game to assist with relief efforts for the Texas panhandle after the recent flooding in Amarillo and the devastating tornado in Perryton earlier this month. All the money raised will go to the Amarillo Area Foundation Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to be shared equally between the two different causes.

Donations came from the Sod Poodles' Star Wars Night jersey auction which was held both online and in person immediately after the game. During the game, Sod Poodles fans rose to the occasion and made individual donations via a "Pass the Boot" collection throughout the game. There were also several local partners who generously assisted with donations.

The Sod Poodles would like to thank The People's Federal Credit Union for allowing all the proceeds to go to the Amarillo Area Foundation Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund. A special thanks also goes out to Second Chance Animal Rescue (SCAR) of Amarillo, which was originally scheduled to be the beneficiary of the Star Wars Night jersey auction but elected to move its jersey auction to a later date in the season to accommodate the disaster relief fund.

"The Sod Poodles are very fortunate to have the best fans in Minor League Baseball and partners who care deeply about the people of the panhandle and stepped up to help our community," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "With the help of so many, including Jerry and Margaret Hodge, Street Auto Group and their employees, Fairly Group, Happy State Bank, Cacique Foods, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, B&J Welding, and Yellowhouse Machinery, our community was able to come together to support the families and communities affected by the recent events. Neighbors helping neighbors is what the panhandle is all about and we could not be prouder to be a part of a community with such loyal fans and partners."

As relief efforts continue, those interested in continuing to support the recovery are encouraged to visit amarilloareafoundation.org/disaster.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.