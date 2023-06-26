Naturals Take Five of Six with 11-4 Sunday Win

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (29-40) closed out the first half with a big win over the Tulsa Drillers (41-28), taking five of six games at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Naturals are off Monday and Tuesday before starting the second leg of their two-week road trip in Wichita against the Wind Surge on Wednesday.

The Drillers took a first-inning lead in the series finale on Sunday when Jose Ramos and Diego Cartaya each hit two-run homers off Naturals starter Andrew Hoffmann to give Tulsa a 4-0 lead.

The Naturals came back in the fifth inning when Tyler Cropley drove in Dillan Shrum on a groundout and Peyton Wilson homered in a two-strike out, blasting home three runs to tie the game.

The game stayed square until the top of the seventh when NWA scored four runs to take an 8-4 edge. Three more runs crossed in the eighth to extend the lead to 11-4, which the Naturals went on to win by.

Wilson finished the game 3-for-5 with a run, four RBI, and a homer.

Northwest Arkansas is off Monday and Tuesday before starting a six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge in Wichita. That series will run until Monday and lead directly into the Naturals next homestand, which begins on July 4.

