Thomas Saggese Earns Texas League Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas - Frisco RoughRiders infielder Thomas Saggese was named Texas League Player of the Week for the week of June 20-25.

Over the course of the six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals, Saggese dominated, hitting .591 (13-for-22)/.654/.955/1.609 with three doubles, one triple, one home run, seven RBIs, seven runs scored and four walks.

On the season, Saggese is in the midst of a 14-game hitting streak, which is the longest by any RoughRiders player this season. During the streak, he is batting .456 (26-for-57). Overall on the year, the Rangers No. 15 prospect is hitting .312/.372/.502/.874 while leading Frisco with 10 home runs and 53 RBIs.

Saggese also won Texas League Player of the Week honors last year in the last week of the regular season which was his first week with Frisco in Northwest Arkansas.

The RoughRiders hit the road for a six-game series in San Antonio that begins Wednesday. The next home game for Frisco is on July 4th at 7:05 for Stars and Stripes Night, presented by Rhythm Energy, including a double fireworks show after the game. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

