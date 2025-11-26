Sockers Welcome 2025/26 Rookie Class

November 26, 2025

OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers today filled out their roster with the signing of three rookie players, each of whom will be looking to make their Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) debuts in the 2025-26 season. The club has inked forward Mohammad "Marcel" Roknipour, goalkeeper Nathaniel Linquist, and defender Matthew Hurlow to one-year rookie contracts. As per league and club policy, terms of the deals will not be announced.

Roknipour, 33, is a 6'2" forward with extensive outdoor club experience in the 2010s who is restarting his pro career indoors. Born in Tehran, Iran, Roknipour played for the Iranian Youth National Team from U14 through U17, also playing first division football in Costa Rica for Deportivo Saprissa and Belén FC. In the United States, Roknipour played three seasons with Orange County SC of USL Championship, recording a goal and an assist over sixteen appearances, as well as a goal in his lone playoff appearance. Going by the familiar name of "Marcel", Roknipour is also an accomplished musician whose work can be seen on his Instagram account: @marcelrokni

Linquist, 27, was born and raised in Uganda, attending high school in Kenya before moving to the United States with his family at age 18, settling in San Jose, California. The 6'2" goalkeeper played college soccer at Azuza Pacific University, compiling a 13-0-1 record with a 0.66 goals-against average and three clean sheets. He has previously played professionally outdoors with the Southern California Seahorses and Charlotte Eagles of USL League Two. In addition, Linquist is the CEO of Elysian Fitness, an online fitness coaching platform. He also operates MUNGU Academy, a non-profit working to benefit Ugandan soccer youth.

Hurlow, 31, is an Escondido native who will bring size to the back line with his 6'3", 190-pound frame. At Escondido High School, Hurlow was a two-time First Team All-Avocado League East selection. Hurlow went on to Chico State University, where he was a four-year starter and team captain. He set the record for fastest goal scored in school history (eight seconds into the match), and scored 27 goals in his college career. In 2018, Hurlow played for Phoenix Rising FC of the USL Championship league, playing alongside Didier Drogba, Omar Bravo, and Shaun Wright-Phillips, scoring two goals in eight appearances. Hurlow has also been on trial appearances with JK Narva in Estonia, and Boden FC in Sweden. The longtime forward is converting to a defender indoors.

