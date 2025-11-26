MASL on CBS Sports Golazo Network

Published on November 26, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to be returning to CBS Sports Golazo Network for select games throughout the 2025-26 season.

CBS Sports Golazo Network, the 24-hour soccer streaming network, is scheduled to exclusively carry 18 games.

CBS Sports Golazo Network is available free on connected TVs, mobile devices and desktop, including through the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, on CBSSports.com, as well as on Paramount+. The Network brings fans action from top domestic and international leagues across the men's and women's game.

The MASL first appeared on CBS Sports Golazo Network on Sunday, March 17, 2024 when the Empire Strykers hosted in-state rivals, the San Diego Sockers. The partnership continued throughout the remainder of the 2023-24 season including an exciting English language broadcast of the 2024 MASL Ron Newman Cup Finals live from Chihuahua, Mexico.

The current MASL schedule on CBS Sports Golazo Network is as follows, changes may apply.

All Times ET

Friday, November 28, 2025 6:05 PM Kansas City St. Louis

Friday, November 28, 2025 10:30 PM Empire San Diego

Friday, December 12, 2025 8:05 PM Milwaukee Kansas City

Friday, December 12, 2025 10:05 PM San Diego Empire

Friday, December 19, 2025 7:35 PM Baltimore Milwaukee

Friday, December 19, 2025 10:05 PM St. Louis Empire

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 10:00 PM Tacoma San Diego

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 4:05 PM Kansas City St. Louis

Friday, January 16, 2026 8:05 PM Empire St. Louis

Monday, January 19, 2026 3:00 PM Baltimore Utica

Friday, January 30, 2026 8:05 PM Empire Kansas City

Monday, February 16, 2026 9:35 PM Milwaukee Empire

Friday, February 27, 2026 10:30 PM Tacoma San Diego

Friday, February 27, 2026 8:05 PM Baltimore St. Louis

Friday, March 6, 2026 7:30 PM Utica Baltimore

Friday, March 6, 2026 10:05 PM Kansas City Tacoma

Friday, March 20, 2026 7:35 PM Utica Milwaukee

Friday, March 27, 2026 8:05 PM San Diego Kansas City







