MASL on CBS Sports Golazo Network
November 26, 2025
The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to be returning to CBS Sports Golazo Network for select games throughout the 2025-26 season.
CBS Sports Golazo Network, the 24-hour soccer streaming network, is scheduled to exclusively carry 18 games.
CBS Sports Golazo Network is available free on connected TVs, mobile devices and desktop, including through the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, on CBSSports.com, as well as on Paramount+. The Network brings fans action from top domestic and international leagues across the men's and women's game.
The MASL first appeared on CBS Sports Golazo Network on Sunday, March 17, 2024 when the Empire Strykers hosted in-state rivals, the San Diego Sockers. The partnership continued throughout the remainder of the 2023-24 season including an exciting English language broadcast of the 2024 MASL Ron Newman Cup Finals live from Chihuahua, Mexico.
The current MASL schedule on CBS Sports Golazo Network is as follows, changes may apply.
All Times ET
Friday, November 28, 2025 6:05 PM Kansas City St. Louis
Friday, November 28, 2025 10:30 PM Empire San Diego
Friday, December 12, 2025 8:05 PM Milwaukee Kansas City
Friday, December 12, 2025 10:05 PM San Diego Empire
Friday, December 19, 2025 7:35 PM Baltimore Milwaukee
Friday, December 19, 2025 10:05 PM St. Louis Empire
Tuesday, December 30, 2025 10:00 PM Tacoma San Diego
Wednesday, December 31, 2025 4:05 PM Kansas City St. Louis
Friday, January 16, 2026 8:05 PM Empire St. Louis
Monday, January 19, 2026 3:00 PM Baltimore Utica
Friday, January 30, 2026 8:05 PM Empire Kansas City
Monday, February 16, 2026 9:35 PM Milwaukee Empire
Friday, February 27, 2026 10:30 PM Tacoma San Diego
Friday, February 27, 2026 8:05 PM Baltimore St. Louis
Friday, March 6, 2026 7:30 PM Utica Baltimore
Friday, March 6, 2026 10:05 PM Kansas City Tacoma
Friday, March 20, 2026 7:35 PM Utica Milwaukee
Friday, March 27, 2026 8:05 PM San Diego Kansas City
