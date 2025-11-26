Mitre to Supply Official Game Ball for 2025-26 MASL Season

Published on November 26, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), in association with Mitre, has extended its partnership with the renowned sports equipment brand, confirming Mitre as the official match ball supplier for the 2025-26 MASL season.

Mitre will introduce an updated design for the 2025-26 regular-season game balls, complemented by a series of engaging programs and promotions throughout the year.

The MASL features players from more than 30 countries and includes teams across North America who compete from coast to coast in the United States. Each season culminates in the playoffs and the prestigious Ron Newman Cup Final, where the league champion is crowned.

Founded in Huddersfield, England in 1817, Mitre is one of the world's oldest sports brands and has built a global reputation for crafting premium-quality footballs. Mitre balls have been trusted in elite competitions including the Emirates FA Cup, the Adobe Women's FA Cup, and most recently, The Enterprise National League.

For the 2025-26 MASL season, Mitre has unveiled a new yellow co-branded Ultimatch official match ball developed exclusively for the league. The ball incorporates Mitre's advanced Hyperseal construction, featuring thermally bonded seams for exceptional durability and consistent, high-performance play. Engineered with high-grade materials and a premium foam layer, the Ultimatch delivers a responsive touch and reliable feel - bringing top-tier innovation to the indoor game.

"We are excited that Mitre have extended their partnership with the MASL and we look forward to rolling out new game balls and exciting programs together over the next season," said Jon Ramin, MASL deputy commissioner. "As our league's professional standards continue to rise and we showcase the highest-quality indoor players in the world, it's important our game ball performs at the highest level."







