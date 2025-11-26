Sockers Sign Veteran Trio

OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers announced the re-signing today of veteran midfielders Sergio "Keko" Gontán and Sean Callahan to one-year Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) contracts, while also announcing the free agent signing of veteran defender Jose Gonzalez, formerly of the Empire Strykers. As per club and league policy, terms of the deals will not be announced.

Gontán, who turns 34 in December, is a Spanish native who enters his second season of service with the Sockers. In 2024-25, Gontán appeared in 22 matches for the Sockers, netting nine goals with five assists (14 points). He scored a brace (two goals) twice against the Tacoma Stars, and had a career-high three-point match (goal, two assists) on January 20 at Empire. Gontán was born on December 27, 1991, in Madrid, Spain, and brings extensive experience across top European leagues. He began his professional career with Atlético Madrid, debuting in La Liga at just 17 years old. Over his career in Spain's top division, Keko made 250 appearances (caps) in La Liga, playing for notable clubs such as Málaga, Eibar, and Real Valladolid. Keko also gained experience in the 1st division in Italy before transitioning to the United States in 2022, where he joined Sacramento Republic FC in the USL Championship.

Callahan, 33, was held to a pair of starts in 2024-25 due to injuries, contributing one blocked shot. In his best season, 2021-22, Callahan appeared in a career-high 15 regular-season matches, scoring a pair of goals. He added two critical assists in the club's run to the 2022 Ron Newman Cup in the playoffs, including the semifinal equalizer against Chihuahua. Callahan was a key member of the undefeated 2018-19 MASL2 champion Sockers2 squad, scoring (18-5#) points in eleven matches. Callahan can draw into the lineup as a midfielder or defender.

Gonzalez, 33, is the brother of Sockers midfielder Juan Carlos "Charlie" Gonzalez, and returns to San Diego for his second tour of duty. The defender experienced his heaviest professional playing time with the Ontario Fury from 2016-19, when he featured in 41 matches as a defender, blocking 20 shots. He has primarily been used as a depth player in recent years, including an appearance with the Sockers in the 2021-22 season. After a two-season absence, Gonzalez returned to the Empire Strykers in 2024-25, starting ten matches and scoring one goal with five blocked shots.

