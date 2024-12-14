Sock Trick for Zach Manns

December 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Zach Manns went to WORK in the second half, scoring 6 goals and the overtime game winner as the Saskatchewan Rush take down the Halifax Thunderbirds 9-8

