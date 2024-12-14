Desert Dogs Fall to the Wings 19-10

December 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (0-3) traveled to the city of brotherly love for the week three matchup against the Philadelphia Wings (1-1) at Wells Fargo Center. Both teams sought out their first win of the season, and the Wings secured it with a final score of 19 - 10. The Desert Dogs have lost all three games they have played this season, outscored 48 to their 31 resulting in a minus-17 point differential in those losses.

The Wings scored on their first possession to kick off the scoring, but Desert Dog's rookie Adam Poitras got the team going with two early strikes of his own. Jack Hannah also tallied a goal in the first, continuing his hot scoring streak. A couple of fortunate bounces and good passes throughout the quarter allowed Philadelphia to net four goals throughout the first. However, Dylan Watson sent a ripper into the top corner of the net with only two seconds left in the quarter. Watson's first goal of the season tied the game at 4 - 4.

Philadelphia dominated in the second frame, scoring five unanswered goals to extend their lead to 9 - 4. The Desert Dogs struggled offensively as well, being shutout in the quarter by Wings goalie Nick Damude. Outshot and outscored, Las Vegas faced a significant deficit as they entered the locker room for halftime.

The struggles continued for the Desert Dogs in the second half, allowing the Wings to tally 10 goals in the last two quarters. Sean Westley, Jacob Ruest, Jonathan Donville, Casey Jackson and Kyle Killen all scored goals in the last two quarters of the contest. Donville and Westley's goals were both their first of the year. The Desert Dogs look to shake this one off as they play the Philadelphia Wings again this Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 pm at home.

LVDD TOP PERFORMERS:

Casey Jackson: 5 points (2G, 3A)

Adam Poitras: 4 points (2G, 2A)

Jackson Donville: 4 points (1G, 3A)

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from December 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.