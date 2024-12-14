Roughnecks Edge FireWolves, 13-12, in OT

December 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Albany, NY - The Calgary Roughnecks defeated the Albany Firewolves 13-12 in overtime Saturday night in Albany, thanks in part to a 7-goal fourth quarter from Dane Dobbie, who also notched the overtime winner.

With Albany first on the board, Mathieu Gautier was quick to answer for Calgary with his first goal as a Roughneck. The Firewolves took the first quarter 5-2, with the second Calgary goal scored on the powerplay by Curtis Dickson.

The game was goal-for-goal through the second and third quarters, Tanner Cook notched two for Calgary and Dickson added a second with Albany up 8-5 heading into the final frame.

Dane Dobbie answered an early Firewolves goal with his first of the night, and then another four straight goals to tie the game at 10-10. He continued to find the back of the net, answering two more Firewolves goals with two of his own to send the game into overtime. In a fitting end to the game, Dobbie scored the game winner 50 seconds into overtime. His seven goals in the fourth quarter is a league record for most goals scored by a single player in a single quarter, and his 8 total goals is a career best for goals in a single game.

Goaltender Cameron Macleod made 41 saves in tonight's matchup, with Calgary being outshot by Albany 57-48. The Roughnecks went 5-6 on the powerplay and held the Firewolves to one powerplay goal from five attempts.

Calgary is ready to get the party started on WestJet Field for their Home Opener on Saturday, December 28th! Face-off is set for 7pm against the Vancouver Warriors, and tickets are on sale now - fans can head to www.CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets for more information and to purchase their tickets to the party.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from December 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.