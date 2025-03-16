Desert Dogs Fall to Seals 20-11

March 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Desert Dogs struggled to overcome an early deficit, falling 20-11 to the San Diego Seals. San Diego opened the game with seven unanswered goals before Hamer-Jackson put Las Vegas on the board with his first of the season. Casey followed with a crease-dive goal, assisted by Josh Jackson and Justin Geddie. After two more goals from San Diego, Webster capitalized off an assist from newly named captain Belgrave and Saunders. Hannah closed out the first half with back-to-back goals, but the Desert Dogs trailed 13-5 at the break.

Goodwin opened the second-half scoring with a breakaway goal, followed by Hannah completing his hat trick off a feed from Donville, bringing the score to 14-7. San Diego responded with four straight goals to close the third quarter. Killen found the net early in the fourth, while Belgrave recorded his first goal of the season. Hannah added his fourth of the night, marking the team's 10th goal, and Westley fired in one final shot to round out the scoring, securing the 20-11 final score. Despite a late push, the Desert Dogs were unable to close the gap.

DESERT DOGS TOP SCORERS:

Jonathan Donville: 5 points (5A)

Jack Hannah: 5 points (4G, 1A)

Jackson Webster: 4 points (1G, 3A)

