Player Transactions
March 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The San Diego Seals have placed Dylan Watson and Jacob Power on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The San Dirgo Seals have placed Matt Wright and Zack Deaken on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
