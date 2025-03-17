Desert Dogs, USA Lacrosse, Sen. Doñate Introduce Bill to Sanction Lacrosse in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs, in partnership with USA Lacrosse and State Senator Fabian Doñate, today announced the introduction of Senate Bill 305, a legislative initiative aimed at officially sanctioning lacrosse as a sport in Nevada. This effort solidifies the Desert Dogs' commitment to fostering the growth of lacrosse at all levels within the state and establishes a clear pathway for aspiring athletes to pursue high school, collegiate and professional opportunities.

Senate Bill 305 requires the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) to create and enforce regulations that officially recognize lacrosse as a sanctioned sport in Nevada. This legislation aims to provide more opportunities for student-athletes, enhance the infrastructure supporting the sport, and align Nevada's high school sports system with the professional lacrosse scene, including the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. The bill requires the NIAA to create rules for athlete eligibility, participation standards, competition guidelines, and season structure while implementing safety protocols for student-athletes. Additionally, a dedicated fund will be set up to support the development and maintenance of infrastructure for sanctioned lacrosse programs.

The sport of lacrosse has experienced significant growth across the United States. From 1990 to 2008, high school participation surged by 528%. By 2017, over 42,500 athletes participated in NCAA lacrosse, a 59.4% increase since 2006. The recent decision by the International Olympic Committee to include lacrosse in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles further solidifies the sport's rising prominence.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs believe that sanctioning lacrosse in Nevada will bring significant benefits. It will establish a clear pathway for student-athletes to advance into professional leagues, helping develop local talent.

"Sanctioning lacrosse in Nevada is a monumental step forward for our community," said Paul Speaker, CEO of the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. "This legislation will not only create a clear pathway for our youth to excel but also enhance our local sports culture, providing more young athletes the opportunity to pursue their dreams in lacrosse. We are excited about the future and the potential it holds."

Official recognition will also open new funding and resources for regional programs while boosting sponsorship and recruitment opportunities for young athletes. Additionally, sanctioning lacrosse will foster diversity and inclusion by offering more chances for participation in a sport that's rapidly growing in popularity.

"Bringing lacrosse under the umbrella of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association will be a tremendous step forward for the sport of lacrosse," said Marc Riccio, CEO of USA Lacrosse. "The additional support and recognition from the NIAA will increase opportunities for high school athletes to participate in this life-changing sport. We look forward to the opportunity to provide our resources to help make this effort a success."

Beyond the benefits for student-athletes, the sanctioning of lacrosse is expected to have a significant economic and community impact. Introducing lacrosse tournaments and events will drive tourism and boost local economic growth. New job opportunities will emerge in coaching, sports administration, and other fields. Ultimately, this initiative will reinforce Nevada's reputation as the sports and entertainment capital of the world by supporting the continued growth of lacrosse.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are proud to support Senate Bill 305 and are committed to collaborating with state legislators, USA Lacrosse, and the community to ensure its successful passage.

If you would like to support the bill, please write a letter of support and send it to SenEDU@sen.state.nv.us.

