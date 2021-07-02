Sock Puppets Defeat Greeneville in Thrilling Game One

BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Sock Puppets prevailed against Greeneville 4-3 in a tense battle on Tuesday at Burlington Athletic Stadium. The Sock Puppets put together one their best collective pitching performances of the season, despite eight walks from starter Brendan Collins. Greeneville struck for three runs in the top of the first thanks to two singles and three walks.

Burlington rallied in the bottom of the first against starter Luke Russo, with three singles in a row from D'Andre Smith, Benji Gilbert, and Ace Acevedo to score a run and bring the score to 3-1.

Left fielder Isaiah Winikur got another rally started in the second inning with a single to center. Alex Haba singled him in, and took two bases following an errant pickoff throw from Greeneville starter Luke Russo. D'Andre Smith hit a sac fly to center field to tie up the ballgame 3-3. Collins went three innings before exiting the game.

On Elon Night at the ballpark, Elon utility man Cole Reynolds came in and provided the Puppets with the stellar relief work they needed. Reynolds went one-and-a-third innings of no run ball. The Sock Puppets finally broke through, taking a 4-3 lead when D'Andre Smith singled in Isaiah Winikur in the fourth.

That's all the Puppets would need, as the relief corp would have one of their best collective outings of the summer. Trevor Nanney, Kannon Handy, and Brady Huddlestun would follow with scoreless relief, before Luke Folsom would come on for the save in the ninth.

The ninth inning would prove to be an odd one. Folsom struck out Chris Williams before Oscar Serratos lost an infield fly in the sky that allowed Derek Tenney to advance to first base. Trevor Austin hit a single before Folsom struck out Jonathan Horgart for the second out. Folsom walked Tayler Aguilar to load the bases with two outs. Folsom then preserved the one run lead by striking out Emanuel Dean to earn the save.

With the win, the Puppets improve to 9-14-1, and the Flyboys drop to 14-10. Burlington and Greeneville will play game two of the series on Friday from Burlington Athletic Stadium. First pitch will be at 7PM, and a fireworks show will follow the game.

