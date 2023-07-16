Smokies Starter Kohl Franklin Strikes out Nine Batters in 11-1 Victory

Montgomery, AL- The Smokies scored eleven runs in the first four innings to route the Biscuits in the series finale by a final of eleven to one. Eight out of the nine Smokies starters recorded a hit in the ballgame.

Tennessee starter Kohl Franklin picked up the win in a dazzling outing. Franklin struckout a career high nine batters in five innings of work. The bullpen for Tennessee was just as good, tossing four innings and only allowing one run and striking out four batters. The Smokies were one out away from a shutout, until Montgomery outfielder Mason Auer hit an RBI double down the left field line to erase the shutout.

Smokies outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 2-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and two runs scored. Tennessee outfielder Bradlee Beesley recorded four RBI's in the game with two hits in four at-bats.

Tennessee stays in first place in the Southern League North, improving to 46-37 overall and 10-5 in the second half of the season. Tennessee has now won seven out of their last eight games played. The Smokies return home on Tuesday, to face the Mississippi Braves for the first time this season. First pitch for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 7 P.M.

