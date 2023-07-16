Smokies Crush Biscuits, 11-1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - In what was the first rubber match of the season, the Biscuits (43-40) were shutout for the third time in four games as the Tennessee Smokies (46-37) cruised to an 11-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

Pete Crow-Armstrong led off the first inning with a double and proceeded to score on an RBI-single from Owen Caissie two at-bats later. Bradlee Beesley made the score 2-0 with a single into left field, but BJ Murray Jr. would be caught stealing during the play to end the opening frame.

The rough start for Cole Wilcox (2-8) continued in the second when Cole Roederer led off with a home run behind right field. Wilcox then surrendered a bases-loaded walk to Caissie before Haydn McGeary hit a gapper into right field for an RBI-single. Another walk and an RBI-forceout from Beesley made the score 7-0 before Logan Driscoll picked off the designated hitter at second base to end the frame.

Wilcox allowed eight hits and seven earned runs while only striking out one batter over two innings pitched. John Doxakis took the mound in relief during the third inning with runners on first and second.

Junior Caminero cleanly fielded a pop-out from Crow-Armstrong, but the shortstop overthrew Ronny Simon trying to turn a double play, allowing Roederer to score uncontested. The next at-bat saw a wild pitch from Doxakis that allowed Casey Opitz to score as the Smokies took a 9-0 lead into the fourth.

The long day continued during the inning as Beesley launched his sixth home run of the season over the wall in left-center field, as the Butter and Blue fell behind 11-0. On the other side, Kohl Franklin (3-5) shut down Montgomery with nine strikeouts and only two hits allowed over five innings pitched.

The next run would be scored in the ninth inning after Mason Auer fired a line drive into the left field corner for an RBI-double. However, it was not enough as Zac Leigh successfully closed out the 11-1 victory for Tennessee.

Franklin earned the win while Wilcox recorded the loss, but Montgomery was able to strikeout 15 batters compared to the Smokies' 13. Despite the tough loss, the Biscuits were able to take the season series over Tennessee with eight wins in 15 games.

The Biscuits remain in Montgomery for a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers starting Tuesday, July 18 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. The series opener will feature Sean Hunley (2-1) on the mound for the Biscuits.

The rest of the homestand will include a 90s Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, July 20; a Big Mo Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, July 21; Kimchi Night presented by Pulmuone & MAX Fireworks; and a Lil' Crumbs Christmas in July Ornament Giveaway along with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 23.

