Barons Beat Blue Wahoos in Lopsided 15-2 Finale

Birmingham, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped their road trip finale to the Birmingham Barons on Sunday afternoon, falling 15-2 in their most lopsided loss of the season.

The Barons put up 15 runs on 18 hits, and benefitted from nine walks and three Pensacola errors, to take the rubber match of the three-game series.

Ben Norman delivered most of the early offense, hitting a three-run homer in the second, a two-run double in the third and a two-run single in the fourth. The Barons outfielder finished 3-for-4 with 7 RBI on the afternoon.

Pensacola starter M.D. Johnson (L, 1-3) allowed 10 runs, 9 earned, over 3.0 innings. The righty began the fourth inning, but departed without recording an out as the Barons stacked up seven runs in the frame to put the game out of reach.

Birmingham starter Matt Thompson (W, 4-9) allowed two runs on three hits over 5.0 innings. A Nasim Nuñez RBI double in the third inning and Cody Morissette RBI groundout in the sixth accounted for the only Blue Wahoos runs of the game.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a six-game home series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Tuesday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:35, with a broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com, the MiLB First Pitch app (radio), Bally Live, and MiLB.tv (video).

For more information, visit BlueWahoos.com or contact the box office at (850) 934-8444.

