Smokies Fall Short to Lookouts in Extras Despite Ninth Inning Comeback

Chattanooga, TN- The Tennessee Smokies (10-8) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (11-8) by a score of 9-8. Tying the series at 2-2 in this week's six game series.

The Smokies got off to another hot start as Bryce Ball hit a 2 run homer to kick the scoring off in the top of the first. That marked the second straight night with a homer for Ball and the seventh and eighth run the Smokies have plate in the first inning of this series.

The Lookouts came back though scratching a run across in the fourth and taking the lead off of a TJ Hopkins three run homer in the fifth.

The Smokies wouldn't go down without a fight scoring three runs in the sixth from key RBI's from Chase Strumpf and Levi Jordan to make it a one run game.

In the final inning, with the bases loaded and one out Christopher Morel delivered a two RBI single while Darius Hill would score on a wild pitch to take the lead heading into the bottom of the 9th.

The Lookouts would tie the game and send it into extra innings, where Francisco Urbaez singled and score Leonardo Rivas to end the game and tie the series.

Smokies starter RHP Riley Thompson went 3 full innings only allowing two hits and striking out three.

Tomorrow the Smokies will take on the Lookouts once again for game 5 of this six game series. RHP Javier Assad will start for the Smokies against RHP Carson Spiers for the Lookouts. The Smokies have two more games in Chattanooga in this six game series before they travel to Birmingham for a six game series against the Barons.

