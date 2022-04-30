Six-Run Inning Helps Shuckers Separate in 9-1 Win over Wahoos

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (12-8) rattled off nine unanswered runs in a 9-1 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (8-12) on Saturday night at MGM Park.

Pensacola scored their lone run of the game in the top of the second inning on a solo homer by Troy Johnston, his first of the year, to put the Wahoos up 1-0. RHP Carlos Luna worked around two runners in the third inning and finished his night by striking out Ray-Patrick Didder in the top of the fourth inning to leave the bases loaded. All told, Luna struck out six in four innings and surrendered just the one run.

Biloxi tied the game in the home half of the third inning. Freddy Zamora reached on a fielding error to begin the frame and Cam Devanney worked a walk to put two runners on base with no outs. A wild pitch from RHP Zach McCambley (L, 0-2) moved both runners into scoring position and Ashton McGee plated the tying run on a sacrifice fly.

Devanney vaulted the Shuckers into the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Zamora was hit by a pitch before Devanney sliced an 0-2 pitch over the right-field wall for a two-run homer, his first of the season, to put Biloxi up 3-1.

RHP Robbie Hitt (W, 1-1) returned for the sixth inning but got into a jam. After getting a groundout from Johnston, Hitt walked the next batter and hit the following two batters on back-to-back pitches, loading the bases. Hitt struck out Hayden Cantrelle and was replaced by RHP Matt Hardy (H,1) who induced a fielder's choice to end the frame.

The Shuckers put the game out of reach in the bottom of the sixth. Jakson Reetz was hit by a pitch and Thomas Dillard followed with a double, putting two men on base. After a strikeout, Devanney singled over a drawn-in infield, plating Reetz to move the Shuckers ahead 4-1. LHP Jefrey Yan uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Dillard to score, and a walk to Ashton McGee and a single by Gabe Holt loaded the bases, ending Yan's night. Luis Urias reached on a fielding error that plated another run and a second wild pitch in the frame scored another, pushing Biloxi's advantage to 7-1. Joey Wiemer finished the scoring with a two-RBI double, driving in Holt and Urias to move the Shuckers up 9-1.

Looking to secure a series win, the Shuckers conclude their six-game tilt with Pensacola on Sunday afternoon. LHP Andy Otero (1-0, 3.50) is scheduled to start for Biloxi while RHP Bryan Hoeing (1-1, 0.48) takes the mound for Pensacola for a 1;05 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

