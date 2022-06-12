Smokies Fall in Extras, Split Series with Biloxi

June 12, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







Biloxi, Miss. - The Tennessee Smokies (32-25) fell in extra innings to the Biloxi Shuckers (26-29) 5-4 Sunday night at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi. With the loss, the Smokies split the series with the Shuckers, as each team alternated wins and losses over the week.

Tennessee took a first-inning lead for the fourth time this series, as Chase Strumpf put the Smokies on the board with a lead-off home run on the third pitch of the game, his team-leading 12th of the season. Biloxi responded immediately with four runs against Chris Clarke on RBIs from Jakson Reetz, Tristen Lutz and Cam Devanney.

Clarke settled in nicely after the first as he strung together four shutout innings in a row, including retiring his final eleven batters. With Clarke rolling, the Smokies chipped away at the Shucker's lead, tying it in the fifth on a two-run error.

The Smokies' bullpen held Biloxi off the board until the tenth, when Lutz lined a walk-off single off Bryan King (0-1) to give the Shuckers a series-split.

The Smokies will begin a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium featuring Admiral Fetterman Field in Pensacola. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET. Fans can listen to the action on 99.1 The Sports Animal or by visiting https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Smokies Stadium will host Hope at Bat Night and Henry Rowengartner Night on their next homestand, starting June 21. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.