Smokies Come up Short in Series Finale with Chattanooga

May 1, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies







Chattanooga, TN- The Tennessee Smokies (10-10) fell in the Sunday finale, 6-1, against the Chattanooga Lookouts (13-8) to close the road series. With the loss, the Smokies drop their first series of the season.

For the fourth time this week, Tennessee got on the board first scoring their only run of the ballgame in the top half of the third inning. Catcher Harrison Wenson smacked his first home run of the season to left-center off RHP Eduardo Salazar (W, 2-2) to give the Smokies an early lead.

The long-ball ups the Smokies streak to now eight games consecutively having sent a ball over the fence including 8 home runs during this series alone.

The Lookouts had the long-ball working for them as well tallying three homers over their final six innings at the plate, including two from the Cincinnati Reds fourth-rated prospect Matt McClain.

Smokies starter RHP Anderson Espinoza (L, 0-2) was tabbed with the loss despite tying a season-best four innings with only two earned runs. The righty struck out four while not allowing a single walk and just three hits.

In eight total innings thrown, Smokies arms did not allow a single walk to a Lookout batter to set a new season-low. LHP Dalton Stambaugh stood out from the bullpen in his second career AA outing. He allowed just one run in three innings.

The Smokies will continue south down I-75 for the second half of their 12-game road stretch with a six-game series with the Birmingham Barons (9-12) at Regions Field. The Smokies will show RHP Cam Sanders (0-1, 4.40 ERA) in game one, while the Barons rotation is to be determined. First pitch Tuesday evening will be at 7:05 eastern standard.

The Smokies will be back in action at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday, May 10 for a seven-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits. Tennessee will celebrate Peanut Free Night on Tuesday and National Chocolate Chp Cookie Day on Saturday before finishing the weekend with Family Funday on Sunday. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

