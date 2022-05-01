M-Braves Stun Biscuits, 11-7, in 10 Innings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - For the second-straight game, the Biscuits (9-11) found themselves one out away from closing out a game but were stunned by the Mississippi Braves (8-13) 11-7 (10) in the series finale.

The Mississippi Braves obtained the early lead with a lead-off solo home run to right center from Michael Harris II to go up 1-0. The Biscuits regained control driving in three runs in the second inning with three-consecutive RBI hits from Hill Alexander, Roberto Alvarez, and Brett Wisely that made the score 3-1 going into the third inning.

In the top of the fourth, M-Brave Drew Lugbauer saw a pitch he liked and crushed it for the second home run of the day for the M-Braves that made it 3-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Biscuits tried to put the game away with back-to-back solo home runs from Jordan Qsar and Grant Witherspoon that made it 5-2.

In the top of the ninth, the M-Braves started a rally that stunned everyone in Riverwalk Stadium. In a strange episode of deja vu, the Biscuits found themselves one out away from sealing the game like they were Saturday night. After an impressive performance last night where he went 5 for 5, M-Braves short Luke Waddell remained a headache. Waddell connected on a three-run home run off Trevor Brigden with two outs to tie the game at five.

Now in extra innings, the tide continued to roll for Mississippi. The Biscuits found themselves again making mistakes with two outs as Brett Wisely made a throwing error that should've ended the inning that loaded the bases. Andre Gross then walked Riley Delgado to make it 6-5. In the next at-bat Jalen Miller crushed the home crowd's dreams as he connected on a grand slam, his second home run of the season. In the very next at-bat Harris II hit his second home run of the day that grew the Mississippi comeback lead to 11-5.

The Biscuits made a dent in the scoreboard in the bottom of the 10th when Greg Jones hit an RBI-double and Kameron Misner put balls in play with RBI grounders. With the score 11-7, the lead was too big for the Biscuits to overcome as M-Brave relief pitcher Indigo Diaz closed the game.

