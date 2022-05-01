Waddell Homers to Tie Game in Ninth, Miller's Grand Slam in 10th Seals 11-7 Comeback Win over Biscuits

MONTGOMERY, AL - For the second straight game, the M-Braves trailed the Biscuits in the ninth with two outs. Down 5-2, Luke Waddell hammered a three-run homer to right field to tie the game 5-5. The homer was Waddell's first career Double-A home run.

In the 10th inning, Jalen Miller hit a grand slam to left field, and the M-Braves (8-13) completed the 11-7 comeback win over the Biscuits (9-11) in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

The win gave the M-Braves their first series win of the season and third win in a row. The win comes off the heels of a three-run ninth in a comeback 10-9 win on Saturday night.

The M-Braves bats produced 13 home runs in the series from these players:

Michael Harris II (3), Drew Lugbauer (3), Yariel Gonzalez (2), Jalen Miller (2), Hendrik Clementina (1), Riley Delgado (1), Luke Waddell (1)

On the second pitch of the game, Harris II extended his league leading on-base streak to 21 games with a massive 432-foot home run. In the 10th, Harris smacked another homer to right field. The homers were his third and fourth of the season, with all four coming in the last seven games.

Atlanta's top prospect is hitting an impressive .333 with four home runs, 19 RBI and nine stolen bases. Harris II is top five in hits (29, 1st), batting average (.333, 5th), RBI (19, 3rd) and stolen bases (9, 3rd). The outfielder continued an eight-game hitting streak after starting the season with a 10-game hit streak.

After Harris II's leadoff homer, the M-Braves gave up three runs in the second. The M-Braves did not retake the lead until scoring six runs in the 10th.

Lugbauer smashed his seventh home run of the season in the fourth. The homer gave Lugbauer sole possession of third on the home run leaderboard, just one behind the leaders. The first baseman holds a .260 average with 15 RBI.

Waddell's three-run homer continued his hot streak. Atlanta's 2021 fifth round pick posted five multi-hit performances in the last eight games, including going 5-for-5 on Saturday. Waddell's batting average jumped up 182 points over those eight games. The infielder is now hitting .296 with a home run and 14 RBI.

Miller's grand slam was his second home run of the series. Miller went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a single.

The M-Braves received five innings of scoreless relief from LHP Hayden Deal, RHP Odalvi Javier and RHP Tyler Ferguson.

Deal holds a 1.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 17.0 innings.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park May 3-8 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or by calling 888-BRAVES4.

