Smith Signs One-Year Deal with Amerks

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has signed forward Dalton Smith to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Smith, 28, returns for his fourth season in Rochester after recording five points (1+4) and ranking second on the team with 63 penalty minutes in 42 games with the Amerks last season. He also made his NHL debut on Dec. 31 against the Tampa Bay Lightning after signing a two-way contract with the Buffalo Sabres for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

In his AHL career, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound forward has totaled 55 points (26+29) in 361 career contests between Rochester, Providence, Lehigh Valley, Syracuse and Springfield while also racking up 682 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the Oshawa, Ontario, native played four seasons with the Ottawa 67's (OHL), where he produced 105 points (50+55) in 196 career games. In his final season with Ottawa, Smith helped the club claim the Leyden Trophy as East Division Champions for the third consecutive year.

Smith was originally a second-round selection (34th overall) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2010 NHL Draft.

