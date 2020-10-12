Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Defenseman Ben Thomas

October 12, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed defenseman Ben Thomas to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Thomas, 24, skated in 56 games for the Syracuse Crunch during the 2019-20 regular season, collecting three goals and 16 points to go along with 22 penalty minutes. The Calgary, Alberta native ranked tied for third among Crunch defensemen for points.

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound defenseman has played in 274 career AHL games, all with Syracuse over the past five seasons, collecting 13 goals and 79 points to go along with 134 penalty minutes. He posted career highs for goals (four) and points (22) during the 2017-18 season. Thomas has also skated in 29 Calder Cup Playoff games for the Crunch, recording five goals and 13 points.

Thomas was originally drafted by the Lightning in the fourth round, 119th overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.

Tickets packages for the 2020-21 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.