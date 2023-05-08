Smith Named International League Pitcher of the Week Following Complete-Game Shutout

May 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Minor League Baseball and the Indianapolis Indians today announced that left-handed pitcher Caleb Smith has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week after tossing a 7.0- inning complete-game shutout in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader at Toledo.

Smith, 31, pitched the first complete-game shutout in all of minor league baseball this season. The southpaw was one of two pitchers in all of professional baseball to throw a complete-game shutout this week, alongside Double-A Portland's Chih-Jung Liu.

In his brilliant outing on Wednesday afternoon, he allowed only three baserunners on three hits, striking out five Mud Hens. He became the first Indians pitcher to toss a complete-game shutout since right- hander James Marvel on July 5, 2019 (2) vs. Toledo. It was also Smith's second career complete-game shutout, following a rain-shortened one-hitter over 7.0 innings on June 18, 2017 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Buffalo.

Smith was signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Feb. 12, 2023. He was originally selected by New York (AL) in the 14th round (434th overall) of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of Sam Houston State (Huntsville, Texas) University. He is Indianapolis' third recipient of an IL weekly honor this season following Tucupita Marcano (April 4-9) and Josh Palacios (April 25-30), who both earned IL Player of the Week.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.