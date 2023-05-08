Red Wings Homestand Highlights

May 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced the promotional highlights for their six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox), beginning on Tuesday, May 9 at Innovative Field.

VIDEOBOARD UPDATE:The much-anticipated debut of the Red Wings' new Videoboard will be up and running for game one of the series on Tuesday. Read more about the new Videoboard, HERE.

TUESDAY, MAY 9 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (WOR) - 6:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:00 P.M.

2-FOR-1 TICKETS: Every Tuesday all 100 & 200-Level tickets are Buy-One-Get-One-Free (excluding July 4), presented by M&T Bank.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (WOR) - 6:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:00 P.M.

WINGS TEE WEDNESDAY: The first 500 fans will receive a red American Flag x Red Wings shirt, courtesy of Rochester Nissan Dealers.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

THURSDAY, MAY 11 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (WOR) - 6:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:00 P.M

ROCHESTER PLATES PINT GLASS GIVEAWAY:The first 1,000 fans 21+ will receive a Rochester Plates Pint Glass, courtesy of SOLO.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Bud and Bud Lights near the 10th Inning Bar with Live Music from Genesee Saw, presented by Bud Light.

COLLEGE NIGHT:Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free Diamond Dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID, presented by Caktus AI.

THURSDAYS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Homeplate at the Homeplate concession stand will receive a free Rochester Plates Souvenir Plate. The souvenir plates will also be available for purchase in the Team Store while supplies last.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

FRIDAY, MAY 12 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (WOR) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you. Humans will need to purchase a $5 GA ticket and your pups are FREE, presented by Lollypop Farm! *Note - This Bark in the Park date features post-game fireworks so please plan accordingly *

TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT: All teachers can use promo code TEACH to receive $10 200-level tickets and all teachers will receive a 15% discount in the Team Store on this night. To recognize a teacher on the videoboards at Innovative Field, click HERE.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for the first fireworks show of the season, courtesy of East House.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS NIGHT:Join us for Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by East House.

STROKE AWARENESS NIGHT: Join us for Stroke Awareness Night, presented by Rochester Regional Health.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SATURDAY, MAY 13 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (WOR) - 6:45 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 5:30 P.M.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT: Join us as we celebrate all active and retired military members, presented by Kinecta Federal Credit Union.

MILO THE BAT DOG BASEBALL CARD GIVEAWAY #2: The first 1,000 fans will receive the second of five in the Milo The Bat Dog Baseball card set presented by Flower City Group. Be sure to check the back of your Milo card for a gold paw print sticker for a chance to win some prizes. If your card has a sticker, visit the guest services booth to find out what you won!

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

SUNDAY, MAY 14 VS. WORCESTER RED SOX (WOR) - 1:05 P.M., GATES OPEN AT 12:00 P.M.

MOTHER'S DAY CELEBRATION: Celebrate Mother's Day in style with an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet on the suite level! Lunch includes burgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers with honey mustard, mozzarella sticks, veggie tray, pasta salad, macaroni salad, popcorn, chips, soda and water. A cash bar will also be available. Purchase your Mother's Day celebration tickets HERE.

POST-GAME CATCH WITH MOM ON FIELD:Play catch with your mom on the field post-game.

BASEBALL GIVEAWAY:The first 500 fans will receive a baseball, courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball.

KIDS RUN THE BASES:Run the bases post-game with your favorite mascots, Spikes and Mittsy, presented by Wegmans.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH:A 20-minute autograph session with a current member of the team that will start 45 minutes before first pitch presented by Diamond Pro Baseball.

