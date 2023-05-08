McLain Named International League Player of the Week

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, today announced infielder Matt McLain has been named the International League Player of the Week for May 1 - 7.

McLain, rated the No. 5 prospect in the Reds organization by MLB Pipeline, hit .440 (11-for-25) on the week with four doubles, one triple, two home runs, 11 RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base. The infielder hit safely in five of six games with three multi-hit efforts. McLain's week was highlighted by his performance on May 4 when he hit for the cycle, completing the feat in his first four trips to the plate while racking up four RBI.

McLain led the International League in RBI, extra-base hits (7) and total bases (42) for the week. He also ranked among league leaders in hits (2nd), doubles (2nd), average (4th), slugging (.920, 3rd) and OPS (1.403, 4th).

The weekly award marks the first for a Bats player in 2023 and the first since Robert Dugger was named International League Pitcher of the week for July 25 - 31, 2022. McLain is the first Bats position player to win the award since Jose Barrero for the week of July 26 - August 1, 2021.

