Small School Baseball Next Team Announced for South Texas Preseason All-Stars

February 24, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







Repeat selections headline the 2021 South Texas Preseason Large School Baseball All-Star Team including a Sinton trio consisting of catcher Rylan Galvan, first baseman Canon Chester and outfielder Rene Galvan. Also repeating, but filling different positions are pitcher Jordan Kelley, Refugio and shortstop Sergio Guerra, San Diego.

Guerra and third baseman Brandon Ramirez make the second ever appearances for San Diego High School in the All-Star awards. Calallen joins the ranks of small school baseball this season with three recipients: pitcher Justin Lamkin, shortstop Luke Smith and outfielder Colten McCreary.

London adds two to the roster with pitcher Kade Budd and designated hitter Mason Arispe. Filling out the infield is second baseman Josh Moreno of Banquete. Junior Julias Rivas of Mathis fills the final pitching spot, and Tyler Battersby of Tuloso-Midway finishes out the outfield.

The all-stars were nominated and voted on by area coaches.

2021 South Texas Preseason Small School Baseball All-Star Team presented by Whataburger

Pitchers: Kade Budd, London, Jr., Jordan Kelley, Refugio, Jr., Justin Lamkin, Calallen, Jr., Julias Rivas, Mathis, Jr.

Catcher: Rylan Galvan, Sinton, Jr.

First Base: Canon Chester, Sinton, Jr.

Second Base: Josh Moreno, Banquete, Sr.

Third Base: Brandon Ramirez, San Diego, Sr.

Shortstop: Luke Smith, Calallen, Sr.

Outfield: Tyler Battersby, Tuloso-Midway, Sr., Rene Galvan, Sinton, Jr., Colten McCreary, Calallen, Sr.

DH: Mason Arispe, London, So.

Utility: Sergio Guerra, San Diego, Sr.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from February 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.