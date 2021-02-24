Sod Poodles Open 2021 Concessions Fundraising Program

AMARILLO, Tex. - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, in conjunction with Diamond Creations, the team's food and beverage provider, have opened their Concessions Fundraising Program to the community for the 2021 season. The initiative offers a unique fundraising opportunity for non-profit groups through concession stand sales at HODGETOWN.

Non-profit or 501(c)(3) groups, sporting clubs, cheer groups, girl and boy scout troops, church and school organizations, and more are welcome to join and meet fundraising goals in an easy way through concession sales during the 2021 Sod Poodles baseball season.

To fundraise, groups simply provide individuals to work in a concession stand, and, in turn, earn money for their organization. Groups are not limited on how many games they work throughout the 60 home-game season. All dates will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

If a non-profit group would like detailed information or like to get involved for the upcoming 2021 season, contact Mike Lindal at MikeL@SodPoodles.com or by phone at 316-796-3110. Groups can also fill out an online request form HERE.

Amarillo will host their 2021 home opener at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, May 18 against the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, to begin their initial six-game homestand.

