New Mexico, Air Force Baseball Games at HODGETOWN Canceled

AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles organization released the following statement today regarding the cancellation of the games scheduled at HODGETOWN this weekend between the University of New Mexico and Air Force:

The University of New Mexico Athletics Department informed the Amarillo Sod Poodles organization today that they have canceled their three-game series against Air Force baseball which was scheduled for February 27 and 28 at HODGETOWN after receiving clearance from the State of New Mexico to play their home games in Albuquerque.

We are very happy to hear that the State of New Mexico has opened up for the University of New Mexico to host their home games in-state.

We apologize for the inconvenience and are disappointed that our local baseball fans in Amarillo and the surrounding areas will not see the first baseball games of the new year at HODGETOWN this weekend.

We look forward to hosting our first baseball games of the new year with the annual Randy Keller High School Baseball Tournament from March 11-13!

For anyone who purchased tickets for either or both days this weekend, they will be automatically refunded.

For questions, please email tickets@sodpoodles.com or call 806-803-9547.

