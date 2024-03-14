SKYGEN Named Jr. Chinooks Presenting Sponsor

Mequon, WI - The Jr. Chinooks travel baseball program is set to launch its second season of play and the organization is excited to announce SKYGEN as the program's presenting sponsor.

As the presenting sponsor of the Jr. Chinooks, SKYGEN will be featured all on player's home and away uniforms. They will also sponsor all Jr. Chinooks nights at Moonlight Graham Field, where each team has its own dedicated night at the ballpark. On their Jr. Chinooks night, Jr. Chinooks players will join the Chinooks players on the field for the starting line-ups and National Anthem. Jr. Chinooks players and family members also receive free tickets for their night. On June 3rd, all teams come together for our Jr. Chinooks Night presented by SKYGEN. Teams and families are treated to a pre-game picnic together and enjoy the game afterward.

SKYGEN will also be prominently featured on the outfield wall at Moonlight Graham Field, at our team's training facility Milwaukee Baseball Academy, and on all team's travel banners.

The Jr. Chinooks program features ten teams from the ages of 9-14. The goal of the program is to provide a quality baseball experience but more importantly, a memorable fan experience for the players and families as they become part of the Chinooks family. We offer high-level training, competitive local league and tournament play, and an experience like no other. Teams have been practicing at Milwaukee Baseball Academy since January and will start competing this spring. The Jr. Chinooks participate in local leagues and tournaments in the Midwest. When the Chinooks are on the road, the Jr. Chinooks take the field at Moonlight Graham Field.

SKYGEN is a trusted partner delivering confidence and peace of mind to specialty benefit payers and government agencies responsible for the delivery and administration of benefits. Featuring cutting-edge technology solutions and third-party administration services, SKYGEN transforms benefits management and administration to reduce costs, increase healthcare value, and elevate experiences and satisfaction for all stakeholders. SKYGEN serves over 50 million members on their technology platforms, with over 13 million members served through their outsourcing solutions.

