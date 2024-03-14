Rivets Announce New Stadium Operations Manager, Bill Seagraves

[Rockford, IL] - The Rockford Rivets are thrilled to announce the appointment of Bill Seagraves as our new Stadium Operations Manager. Bill, a senior at the University of Kansas set to graduate in May of 2024, brings a wealth of experience and a passion for sports management to his role.

Having previously served as a clubhouse operations intern for the Rivets last summer, Bill is no stranger to the organization. His dedication and exemplary performance during his internship have made him a standout candidate for this vital position within our team.

Throughout his academic journey at the University of Kansas, Bill has demonstrated exceptional skills and dedication. Majoring in Business Analytics with a minor in Sports Management, he has honed his expertise both in the classroom and through hands-on experiences. Notably, Bill has been employed with BEST Crowd Management for Kansas Athletic Events, where he gained invaluable insights into event management and crowd control.

Additionally, Bill has contributed to the Sports Management program at the University of Kansas as a Teacher Assistant, showcasing his commitment to both his academic pursuits and the development of future sports management professionals.

Outside of his professional and academic endeavors, Bill is an avid sports enthusiast. Whether he's on the golf course, cheering on his favorite baseball team, or catching college basketball games, his passion for sports shines through. He also enjoys unwinding with music and spending quality time with family and friends.

"We are delighted to welcome Bill Seagraves to our team as the Stadium Operations Manager," said General Manager, Steve Malliet at Rivets Stadium at First Community CU Field. "With his diverse background, strong work ethic, and genuine love for sports, we are confident that Bill will play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall stadium experience for our patrons."

As the Rivets prepare for an exciting season ahead, Bill's expertise and leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the success of our operations. Please join us in congratulating Bill on his new role and wishing him every success in this endeavor!

