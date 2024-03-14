Growlers Sign Power Five Freshman Blake Grimmer and Brock Leitgeb

March 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - TheKalamazoo Growlers have announced the signings of two freshman Power Five bats. Coming to Kalamazoo this summer are University of Tennessee infielder Blake Grimmer and University of Michigan catcher Brock Leitgeb.

Blake Grimmer, a 6-foot-3 inch, 202 pound shortstop, was a prep star at Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep in Spring Lake, Michigan. Across his 83 games on varsity, he was named to the first-team All-District, All-Region and All-State teams. Grimmer hit .332 across his career while bashing 11 home runs and driving in 72 RBI. The third ranked shortstop in the state of Michigan, Grimmer received a Perfect Game grade of 10 while being named as a Second-Team All-American.

The athletic prowess runs in the Grimmer family as both his father Len and mother Lisa, played collegiately at Muskegon Community College. His father played baseball while his mother played both basketball and volleyball with the Jayhawks.

Brock Leitgeb, a 6-foot, 200 pound catcher from Portland, Oregon, is already making an impact in his inaugural year with the maize and blue. Through today's date in his freshman season with the Wolverines, Leitgeb has appeared in 10 games, gathering three hits including a double and three RBI. At Jesuit High School, Leitgeb was a part of one of the top-ten best programs in the country. Ranked as the No. 11 player and No. 1 catcher in the state, Leitgeb slashed .367/.463/.617 in his senior season. A second team all-state selection, Leitgeb helped propel the Crusaders to the Oregon 6A state title game. For those who may be familiar with the Jesuit name, Leitgeb in fact was the backstop for the 2023 MLB Draft's No. 10 overall pick, Noble Meyer. Meyer was listed as the top high school arm in the 2023 class and is currently ranked as the top ranked prospect in the Marlins organization. Including Meyer, Jesuit has had nine alumni drafted including the Phillies second-ranked prospect Mick Abel. Adding onto Leitgeb's experience, this past summer he played in the West Coast League, appearing in five games for the Springfield Drifters.

Just like aforementioned Blake Grimmer, the Leitgeb bloodline through baseball is a solid one. While his father played golf at UCLA and Washington, both of his brother's have played baseball collegiately at Washington.

The #GrowlersPipeline continues to grow stronger across the SEC, Big 10 and beyond. The 2024 Northwoods League season is right around the corner. Just 74 days away until the Growlers begin their season on a four-game homestand against the Rockford Rivets beginning on May 27th.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 14, 2024

Growlers Sign Power Five Freshman Blake Grimmer and Brock Leitgeb - Kalamazoo Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.