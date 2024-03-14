MSU-Mankato's Jake Berkland to Play in Wausau 2024 Season

Wausau, WI- Jake Berkland, a middle-infielder from Minnesota State University, is heading to Wausau for the upcoming 2024 season.

IF - Jake Berkland | 5'9" | R/R | Freshman | Minnesota State University-Mankato

Berkland attended Wayzata High School in Wayzata, Minnesota. He played there with his brother and 2024 Woodchuck returner, Drew Berkland.

During his high school career, Berkland posted a .383 career batting average, scoring 16 runs and 7 RBIs in 24 total games.

The Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season kicks off on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

