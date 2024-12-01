Skyforce Sweeps Cruise 133-110 in Seventh-Straight Win

December 1, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Detroit, MI - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Motor City Cruise 133-110 on Sunday afternoon at Wayne State Fieldhouse in the team's seventh-straight victory, which ties the longest current winning streak in the NBA G League.

It also marked the Skyforce's (7-2) seventh-straight victory and third-straight season series sweep against Motor City (5-4).

HEAT two-way player Keshad Johnson (28 points on 8-10 FGA, 2-3 3PA and five rebounds) secured his fourth-straight game of 24-plus points on 73 percent shooting-or-higher from the field. Fellow two-way player Josh Christopher added 22 points on 8-14 FGA (4-7 3PA), seven rebounds and five assists. It marked Christopher's sixth-straight game of 20-plus points.

Malik Williams scored 11 of his 22 points in the first quarter on 5-6 FGA. Pistons two-way player Cole Swider also netted 11 points to keep the Cruise within a 34-28 deficit after the opening 12 minutes.

Motor City scored 11 points off Sioux Falls turnovers and had eight second chance points in the second quarter alone. However, Nassir Little's 16 first half points on 6-8 FGA helped the Force take a 62-58 lead to intermission.

Sioux Falls erupted for 40-plus points in the third quarter for the third-straight game, shooting 72.2 percent from the field (13-18 FGA). Christopher's 15 points in the third frame guided the Skyforce to a 102-76 lead with just 12 minutes remaining.

The Force led by as many as 35 points in the fourth quarter to close out the victory.

Little posted an NBA G League career-high 25 points, five rebounds, four assists and a game-high plus-36 plus-minus. Williams added 22 points on 10-14 FGA, eight rebounds and three blocks, while Isaiah Stevens added 11 points and 11 assists (fourth double-double and seven-straight games of nine-plus assists).

Pistons two-way player Alondes Williams added 25 points in the loss, while fellow two-way player Daniss Jenkins added 12 points.

The Skyforce travels to face the Cleveland Charge (3-5) on Tuesday, with tip-off slated for 11:00 AM CST on ESPN+, while Motor City travels to Cleveland on Thursday at 11:00 AM CST.

