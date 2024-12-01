Osceola Magic Drop 108-94 Road Match to Mexico City Capitanes

December 1, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

MEXICO CITY - The Osceola Magic (3-6) fell to the Mexico City Capitanes (6-3) 108-94 on Sunday night at Arena CDMX. The Capitanes had six double-digit scorers, led by Juan Toscano-Anderson and Ivan Gandia-Rosa with 23 points each. Toscano-Anderson also pulled down 11 rebounds to finish the night with a double-double.

Mac McClung was the leading scorer for the Magic with 23 points while also grabbing seven rebounds. Jarrett Culver recorded a game-high 14 rebounds for Osceola.

Guards Javonte Smart and Alex Morales returned to the Magic after a four-game absence while they played in the FIBA AmeriCup Qualifiers. In his first start of the 2024-25 season, Morales scored 19 points on 6-9 shooting from the field and 3-5 from three. Smart played 24 minutes off the bench and scored eight points on 3-6 shooting.

The Magic conclude their road trip when they take on the Birmingham Squadron on Dec. 4 and Dec. 6 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. December 4th's game will tip off at 12:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN+ and My68. December 6th's game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBAGLeague.com and My68.

Fans can welcome the Magic back to Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. ET when they host the Oklahoma City Blue. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

